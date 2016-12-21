Embarking on ride from which I think we all will benefit
If you're reading this column, you almost certainly know, from this newspaper or multiple other media outlets or social media, that this newspaper is changing hands. Almost 12 years to the day after Paxton Media Group acquired this newspaper - now more than 127 years old - we'll have a new owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Fri
|Just Wondering
|9
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Dec 22
|kyman
|1
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Dec 22
|NotU
|1
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Dec 21
|CisgenderAkaNormal
|9
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 19
|Dean
|3
|DNC chair candidates race into North Carolina f...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|17
|Trump Only President-Elect had Child Rape Charges
|Dec 18
|Electors Dump Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC