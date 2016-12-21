Durham's Scrap Exchange opens time capsule, celebrates 1966
Dana Few Pope and Gary Lewis peeled the top layer of tin off of a time capsule that was sealed and buried 50 years ago at the former Center Theater, now The Scrap Exchange. Pope and Lewis took turns showing the contents in the box to a crowd that gathered on the night of Dec. 16 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Scrap Exchange and the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Center Theater.
