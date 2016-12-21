Durham student continues battle for NCSSM admission

Even though he missed the window for getting into the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics as a rising junior, a Durham high school student is still trying to get the courts to order it to consider his application. Identified in court documents only as "A.T.," the student has taken his case to to 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, where he and his lawyers argue a lower-court judge erred this past summer by refusing his request for an injunction.

