Driver charged in fatal Dec. 6 crash
Durham police have charged Melvin Brewington in the traffic accident that killed an N. C. Central University senior on Dec. 6. The accident happened at 11:53 p.m. Dec. 6 on U.S. 15-501 North at West Cornwallis Road. A northbound 2013 Hyundai driven by Brewington, 23, ran off the road to the right and struck a concrete barrier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|21 min
|Taylor
|4
|Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ?
|1 hr
|RNC needs show re...
|2
|27 good looking male seeking female
|5 hr
|Bad Guy
|1
|Review: International concrete llc
|6 hr
|Raleigh200
|1
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Mon
|Johnny Trump wont...
|2
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Dec 23
|Just Wondering
|9
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Dec 22
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC