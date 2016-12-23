Driver charged in fatal Dec. 6 crash

Durham police have charged Melvin Brewington in the traffic accident that killed an N. C. Central University senior on Dec. 6. The accident happened at 11:53 p.m. Dec. 6 on U.S. 15-501 North at West Cornwallis Road. A northbound 2013 Hyundai driven by Brewington, 23, ran off the road to the right and struck a concrete barrier.

