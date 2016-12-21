Driver charged in Durham wreck that killed college senior
Durham police have arrested a 23-year-old driver following a one-car crash that killed a North Carolina Central University student. Local media outlets report Wednesday that Melvin Brewington is charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving for the wreck just before midnight Dec. 6 that killed 27-year-old Brittany Plummer.
