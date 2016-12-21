Change to NC 529 Plan reduces fees, enhances savings
Current and prospective participants in North Carolina's National College Savings Program received a special "gift" this holiday season - a fee reduction on every investment option offered by Vanguard in the state's college savings program. Although Vanguard options in the NC 529 Plan already were very reasonably priced, beginning Dec. 16, 2016, Vanguard and the state's program agreed to reduce fees going forward by 0.02 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|4 hr
|Taylor
|4
|Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ?
|6 hr
|RNC needs show re...
|2
|27 good looking male seeking female
|9 hr
|Bad Guy
|1
|Review: International concrete llc
|10 hr
|Raleigh200
|1
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Mon
|Johnny Trump wont...
|2
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Dec 23
|Just Wondering
|9
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Dec 22
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC