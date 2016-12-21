Change to NC 529 Plan reduces fees, enhances savings

Current and prospective participants in North Carolina's National College Savings Program received a special "gift" this holiday season - a fee reduction on every investment option offered by Vanguard in the state's college savings program. Although Vanguard options in the NC 529 Plan already were very reasonably priced, beginning Dec. 16, 2016, Vanguard and the state's program agreed to reduce fees going forward by 0.02 percent.

