Boy donates birthday gifts in spirit of Christmas
Brenden Farr, grandfather David Baber and Durham Rescue Mission Men's Director Gary Beasley gather toys and games given to Brenden as birthday presents that he's donating to needy kids for Christmas through the Rescue Mission. Brenden Farr and his grandfather, David Baber, speak with Durham Rescue Mission COO Rev.
