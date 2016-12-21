Best Bet: New Year's Day hike

17 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The Eno River Association will present its annual New Year's Day hike beginning at 2 p.m. today. Black-eyed peas will be served from 1-1:45 p.m. The hike starts from the Eno River State Park Headquarters at the very end of Cole Mill Road northwest of Durham.

