Best Bet: New Year's Day hike
The Eno River Association will present its annual New Year's Day hike beginning at 2 p.m. today. Black-eyed peas will be served from 1-1:45 p.m. The hike starts from the Eno River State Park Headquarters at the very end of Cole Mill Road northwest of Durham.
