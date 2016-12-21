As decorations come down, families gather for sales and retailers take stock
Despite the fact Santa Claus had long since vacated his post at Northgate Mall, you could still hear Christmas music coming over the public address system Monday, as shoppers returned gifts and chased post-Christmas deals. A majority of the stores were open the day after Christmas, with many offering significant deals on items they had been selling during the holiday period.
