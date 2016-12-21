A man named McCrae was arrested and charged in connection to a November homicide
Laron Malik McCrae, 20, of Durham, was arrested Thursday in connection with the killing of Jamond Lee Alston, 22, also of Durham, that occurred in the 3200 block of Rowena Avenue on November 28. McCrae was charged with 13 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle, felony conspiracy, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm by a felon. On Nov. 28, police officers responded to, at 10:19 a.m., and investigated "sounds of shots" on Rowena Avenue, police spokesman Wil Glenn said, the officers found Alston, deceased, inside a crashed vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.
