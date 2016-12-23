A letter's tale
It's hard not to reflect on the swath of Durham history and change embodied in the letter then-mayor Wense Grabarek placed in a time capsule 50 years ago when the Center Theater opened in what was in 1966 a sparkling new Lakewood Shopping Center. The letter was addressed to the mayor in 2016, when the capsule was to be unsealed.
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ?
|10 min
|RNC needs show re...
|2
|27 good looking male seeking female
|3 hr
|Bad Guy
|1
|Review: International concrete llc
|4 hr
|Raleigh200
|1
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Mon
|Johnny Trump wont...
|2
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Dec 23
|Just Wondering
|9
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Dec 22
|kyman
|1
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Dec 21
|CisgenderAkaNormal
|9
