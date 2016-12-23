23-year-old man charged with DWI, dea...

23-year-old man charged with DWI, death of NCCU senior in car wreck

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: WRAL.com

Melvin Brewington was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving in the Dec. 7 crash that killed 27-year-old Brittany Plummer, officials said. Police said Brewington ran his 2013 Hyundai off U.S. Highway 15-501 and struck a concrete barrier late that night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NC is ass backwards and I'm done Mon Johnny Trump wont... 2
News The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for... Dec 23 Just Wondering 9
News The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig... Dec 22 kyman 1
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... Dec 21 CisgenderAkaNormal 9
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 19 Dean 3
News DNC chair candidates race into North Carolina f... Dec 19 Le Jimbo 17
Trump Only President-Elect had Child Rape Charges Dec 18 Electors Dump Trump 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,952 • Total comments across all topics: 277,397,694

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC