23-year-old man charged with DWI, death of NCCU senior in car wreck
Melvin Brewington was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving in the Dec. 7 crash that killed 27-year-old Brittany Plummer, officials said. Police said Brewington ran his 2013 Hyundai off U.S. Highway 15-501 and struck a concrete barrier late that night.
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Mon
|Johnny Trump wont...
|2
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Dec 23
|Just Wondering
|9
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Dec 22
|kyman
|1
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Dec 21
|CisgenderAkaNormal
|9
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 19
|Dean
|3
|DNC chair candidates race into North Carolina f...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|17
|Trump Only President-Elect had Child Rape Charges
|Dec 18
|Electors Dump Trump
|1
