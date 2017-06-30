Wreck injures two -
Two Kenefic residents were injured Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 78 10 miles north of Durant, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Thirty-four-year-old Alvin Sheffield Jr., the driver, was taken to Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas, where he was listed in stable condition with head, internal trunk and leg injuries.
