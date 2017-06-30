Bryan County Courthouse marks 100 years Updated at
The Bryan County Courthouse will be having a milestone anniversary this year. The courthouse on 4th Street in Durant, Oklahoma turned 100 on July 4. "The more I worked on the courthouse to start renovating it, I saw how interesting it is," Bryan County District 1 Commissioner Ron Boyer said.
Read more at The Herald Democrat.
