Wall Engineering begins construction - 12:31 am updated:
Wall Engineering began construction of their new headquarters at Washington and Beech in Durant. They should move into the building in early 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|12 hr
|Freshly
|142
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Jun 10
|Eddie 69
|15
|Obama greeted by protesters waving Confederate ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 4
|Zionista Pork
|6
|pipeline jobs? (Mar '13)
|Jun 1
|Doyle ray
|20
|choctaw casino royalties (Aug '09)
|May 31
|Freshly
|9
|Review: Medical Center-Southeastern Ok - Kinion... (Feb '09)
|May '17
|Prolapsed butthole
|43
|Does anyone ever win at Choctaw Casino anymore? (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Crg
|27
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC