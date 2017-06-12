Local author Marion Moore Hill will launch the fourth novel in her Scrappy Librarian Mysteries series with a reception Saturday, June 17, at Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 W. Main St. in Durant. "Big Book Betrayal" was published June 1 by Crickhollow/Crispin Books, which also published the third book in the series, "Cook the Books," and reissued the first two, "Bookmarked for Murder" and "Death Books a Return."

