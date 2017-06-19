"The Chickasaw Rancher" being filmed ...

"The Chickasaw Rancher" being filmed in Oklahoma

A film that tells the tale of a historic member of the Chickasaw tribe will finish production in Oklahoma this Thursday. It's called "The Chickasaw Rancher" and the crew and cast have spent the last six weeks filming the movie near Mill Creek, Oklahoma, which is about 70 miles east of Duncan.

