"The Chickasaw Rancher" being filmed in Oklahoma
A film that tells the tale of a historic member of the Chickasaw tribe will finish production in Oklahoma this Thursday. It's called "The Chickasaw Rancher" and the crew and cast have spent the last six weeks filming the movie near Mill Creek, Oklahoma, which is about 70 miles east of Duncan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Jun 10
|Eddie 69
|15
|Obama greeted by protesters waving Confederate ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 4
|Zionista Pork
|6
|pipeline jobs? (Mar '13)
|Jun 1
|Doyle ray
|20
|choctaw casino royalties (Aug '09)
|May 31
|Freshly
|9
|Review: Medical Center-Southeastern Ok - Kinion... (Feb '09)
|May '17
|Prolapsed butthole
|43
|Does anyone ever win at Choctaw Casino anymore? (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Crg
|27
|Looking for Income? We’re Looking for Partners
|May '17
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC