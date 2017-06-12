Schulze named Boswell Teacher of Year...

Schulze named Boswell Teacher of Year for junior high and high school

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

The Boswell School District recently announced that Micah Schulze is the Junior High and High School Teacher of the Year. He teaches junior high and high school English.

