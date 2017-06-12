Rundel explains budget - 11:04 pm updated:

Rundel explains budget - 11:04 pm upd...

Rundel explains budget

Tuesday

With pie charts and graphs, Durant City Manager Tim Rundel jumped in headfirst to explain details of the city's new fiscal budget. The City of Durant held a public hearing Tuesday afternoon at Durant's Donald W. Reynold's Library conference room.

