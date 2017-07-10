Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs. Clay Walker surprises audience! - 12:11 am updated:
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band played Choctaw's Gilley's Nightclub when surprise guest Clay Walker, middle, appears on stage. Walker's Aunt lives in Durant.
