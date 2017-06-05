McBees to celebrate 75 years of marriage

McBees to celebrate 75 years of marriage

Jack and Johnnye McBee were married seventy-five years ago on June 6, 1942, in Durant. Both were raised in the Cobb community and are proud graduates of Cobb High School, Class of 1939.

