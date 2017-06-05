Magnolia Festival 2017 is open -

Magnolia Festival 2017 is open -

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

The Magnolia Festival continues today and Saturday. Festivities include an art show, carnival, vendor booths, entertainment and more at the Choctaw Event Center along with the Magnolia Farmers Market, Magnolia 5K and Durant Rotary Magnolia Bike Tour happening at other sites throughout the community.

