Letter carriers weigh in on hunger
While donations are still rolling in, so far 6,300 pounds of food were collected in Durant as part of the Letter Carriers' Food Drive. On Saturday, May 13 letter carriers in more than 195 central and western Oklahoma cities helped "Stamp Out Hunger" by collecting donations from residents on their mail routes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Billy
|13
|Obama greeted by protesters waving Confederate ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 4
|Zionista Pork
|6
|pipeline jobs? (Mar '13)
|Jun 1
|Doyle ray
|20
|choctaw casino royalties (Aug '09)
|May 31
|Freshly
|9
|Review: Medical Center-Southeastern Ok - Kinion... (Feb '09)
|May 21
|Prolapsed butthole
|43
|Does anyone ever win at Choctaw Casino anymore? (Jun '09)
|May 21
|Crg
|27
|Looking for Income? We’re Looking for Partners
|May 19
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC