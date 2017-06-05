Leadership Durant applications available
Leadership Durant, under the umbrella of the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, is for professionals who desire to learn more about their community and develop or further enhance their leadership skills. Individuals exit the class having identified and molded their specific leadership qualities.
