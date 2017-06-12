Epplers to celebrate 60 years of marriage
Their children are, son, Kenneth and wife, Joy, of Durant, daughter, Karla and husband, Mark, Caddo, and son, Jimmy and wife, Angela, of Ada. Paul was in the retail business for most of his life, managing many stores including Gibson's and TG&Y.
