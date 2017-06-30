Durant band students sell fireworks f...

Durant band students sell fireworks for funding

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

You can buy fireworks for your upcoming Independence Day festivities while also supporting a great cause. Fireworks World is raising money for local high school bands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Choctaw Casino (Jul '08) 8 hr Freshly 142
Becky Mcintire (Jun '16) Jun 10 Eddie 69 15
News Obama greeted by protesters waving Confederate ... (Jul '15) Jun 4 Zionista Pork 6
pipeline jobs? (Mar '13) Jun 1 Doyle ray 20
choctaw casino royalties (Aug '09) May 31 Freshly 9
Review: Medical Center-Southeastern Ok - Kinion... (Feb '09) May '17 Prolapsed butthole 43
Does anyone ever win at Choctaw Casino anymore? (Jun '09) May '17 Crg 27
See all Durant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durant Forum Now

Durant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Durant, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC