Browns to celebrate 50th anniversary
Sammy and Linda Brown, were married June 23, 1967, in Calera, Oklahoma, by the Reverend Eugene Morrison of the First Baptist Church. Mr. and Mrs. Michael Chappell served as best man and matron of honor.
