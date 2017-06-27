Bank club hears book presentation
Skip Robinson speaks about his book, "The Poignant Years," at a recent meeting of the First United Bank Chairman's Club. This is a group for the bank's senior customers and they do many activities such as day trips and seminars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Jun 10
|Eddie 69
|15
|Obama greeted by protesters waving Confederate ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 4
|Zionista Pork
|6
|pipeline jobs? (Mar '13)
|Jun 1
|Doyle ray
|20
|choctaw casino royalties (Aug '09)
|May 31
|Freshly
|9
|Review: Medical Center-Southeastern Ok - Kinion... (Feb '09)
|May '17
|Prolapsed butthole
|43
|Does anyone ever win at Choctaw Casino anymore? (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Crg
|27
|Looking for Income? We’re Looking for Partners
|May '17
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC