Bank club hears book presentation

Bank club hears book presentation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Skip Robinson speaks about his book, "The Poignant Years," at a recent meeting of the First United Bank Chairman's Club. This is a group for the bank's senior customers and they do many activities such as day trips and seminars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky Mcintire (Jun '16) Jun 10 Eddie 69 15
News Obama greeted by protesters waving Confederate ... (Jul '15) Jun 4 Zionista Pork 6
pipeline jobs? (Mar '13) Jun 1 Doyle ray 20
choctaw casino royalties (Aug '09) May 31 Freshly 9
Review: Medical Center-Southeastern Ok - Kinion... (Feb '09) May '17 Prolapsed butthole 43
Does anyone ever win at Choctaw Casino anymore? (Jun '09) May '17 Crg 27
Looking for Income? We’re Looking for Partners May '17 Looking 1
See all Durant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durant Forum Now

Durant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Durant, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,894 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC