Adult home canning class to be held

If you would like to learn how to can or just want to refresh your canning skills, the Bryan County OSU Extension would like to invite you to attend their upcoming "Pressure Canning" class on Wednesday, July 5th, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. located at the Clay Jones Community Center in Durant. The canning class will be taught by Dr. Barbara Brown, OSU State Food Specialist.

