When Cotton was King in Kenefic -

Friday May 19 Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Driving today along Highway 22 from Caddo to Kenefic it's hard to imagine that much of the land on both sides of the road was once a vast expanse of fluffy white cotton. Twelve Mile Prairie - generally bounded on the north by Milburn, south by Armstrong, east by Kenefic, and west by Lake Texoma - was very different during the earliest years of statehood.

