When Cotton was King in Kenefic -
Driving today along Highway 22 from Caddo to Kenefic it's hard to imagine that much of the land on both sides of the road was once a vast expanse of fluffy white cotton. Twelve Mile Prairie - generally bounded on the north by Milburn, south by Armstrong, east by Kenefic, and west by Lake Texoma - was very different during the earliest years of statehood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Medical Center-Southeastern Ok - Kinion... (Feb '09)
|May 21
|Prolapsed butthole
|43
|Does anyone ever win at Choctaw Casino anymore? (Jun '09)
|May 21
|Crg
|27
|Looking for Income? We’re Looking for Partners
|May 19
|Looking
|1
|Fortnightly Club holds meeting
|May 11
|Freshly
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|May 7
|Anonymous
|140
|Homewrecker (Nov '16)
|Apr 27
|Im just saying
|17
|Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|Freshly
|10
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC