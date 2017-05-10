Rural Water District No. 2 customers to have low water pressure -
Customers located northwest of Durant in the Bryan County Rural Water District No. 2 service area will be experiencing low water pressure during the week of May 15th through May 19th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fortnightly Club holds meeting
|Thu
|Freshly
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|May 7
|Anonymous
|140
|Homewrecker
|Apr 27
|Im just saying
|17
|Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10)
|Apr 23
|Freshly
|10
|Herb Manning (Jun '12)
|Apr 23
|Freshly
|2
|Wanda Hooper
|Apr 19
|Katha
|1
|Gay counsler
|Apr 14
|Riggs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC