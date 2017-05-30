Matlock and Sampson to wed
Kerrigan Leigh Matlock and Dustin Chad Sampson will be joined in marriage at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at "The W Wedding & Event Center" in Durant. Kerrigan is the daughter of Terry and Kerrey Matlock and her grandparents are Charlie and Leta Whitaker and Herb and Mary Jo Matlock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pipeline jobs? (Mar '13)
|6 hr
|Doyle ray
|20
|choctaw casino royalties (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Freshly
|9
|Review: Medical Center-Southeastern Ok - Kinion... (Feb '09)
|May 21
|Prolapsed butthole
|43
|Does anyone ever win at Choctaw Casino anymore? (Jun '09)
|May 21
|Crg
|27
|Looking for Income? We’re Looking for Partners
|May 19
|Looking
|1
|Fortnightly Club holds meeting
|May 11
|Freshly
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|May 7
|Anonymous
|140
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC