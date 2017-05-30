Matlock and Sampson to wed

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Kerrigan Leigh Matlock and Dustin Chad Sampson will be joined in marriage at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at "The W Wedding & Event Center" in Durant. Kerrigan is the daughter of Terry and Kerrey Matlock and her grandparents are Charlie and Leta Whitaker and Herb and Mary Jo Matlock.

