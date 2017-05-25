Kindergartners walk to park -
Durant Police Patrolment Brandon Mitchell's vehicle is seen keeping the kids safe as they walk to the park from Northwest Heights. With full police escort, the kindegartners enjoyed their morning walk and play before scool is out Thursday in Durant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Medical Center-Southeastern Ok - Kinion... (Feb '09)
|May 21
|Prolapsed butthole
|43
|Does anyone ever win at Choctaw Casino anymore? (Jun '09)
|May 21
|Crg
|27
|Looking for Income? We’re Looking for Partners
|May 19
|Looking
|1
|Fortnightly Club holds meeting
|May 11
|Freshly
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|May 7
|Anonymous
|140
|Homewrecker (Nov '16)
|Apr 27
|Im just saying
|17
|Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|Freshly
|10
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC