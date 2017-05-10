Free summer meals available for all county children -
School will soon be out for the summer but for Bryan County kids, mealtime won't be. Four Durant locations will be serving breakfast and lunch to children 18 years old and younger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fortnightly Club holds meeting
|Thu
|Freshly
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|May 7
|Anonymous
|140
|Homewrecker
|Apr 27
|Im just saying
|17
|Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10)
|Apr 23
|Freshly
|10
|Herb Manning (Jun '12)
|Apr 23
|Freshly
|2
|Wanda Hooper
|Apr 19
|Katha
|1
|Gay counsler
|Apr 14
|Riggs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC