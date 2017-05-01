Food service company to add 160 jobs ...

Food service company to add 160 jobs in Durant

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

WebstaurantStore will move into an existing 350,000-square-foot facility at 2011 W Arkansas St. The company's Durant distribution center will serve clients in the southwest region of the country. Hiring is expected to begin this spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homewrecker Apr 27 Im just saying 17
News Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10) Apr 23 Freshly 10
Herb Manning (Jun '12) Apr 23 Freshly 2
Wanda Hooper Apr 19 Katha 1
Gay counsler Apr 14 Riggs 1
Review: Obgyn Associates Of Durant - Christine ... (Feb '09) Apr 3 justsayin 38
News Man charged with molestation (Feb '16) Apr '17 Truth 5
See all Durant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durant Forum Now

Durant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Durant, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,731,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC