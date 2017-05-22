Duranta s Magnolia Festival offers we...

Duranta s Magnolia Festival offers week of family fun -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Visit Durant, the "City of Magnolias", May 26-June 3 for a week of family fun at the 2017 Magnolia Festival of Oklahoma. Festivities include an art show, carnival, vendor booths, entertainment and more at the Choctaw Event Center along with the Durant Rodeo, Magnolia Farmers Market, Magnolia 5K and Durant Rotary Magnolia Bike Tour happening at other sites throughout the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Medical Center-Southeastern Ok - Kinion... (Feb '09) Sun Prolapsed butthole 43
Does anyone ever win at Choctaw Casino anymore? (Jun '09) Sun Crg 27
Looking for Income? We’re Looking for Partners May 19 Looking 1
News Fortnightly Club holds meeting May 11 Freshly 1
Choctaw Casino (Jul '08) May 7 Anonymous 140
Homewrecker (Nov '16) Apr 27 Im just saying 17
News Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10) Apr 23 Freshly 10
See all Durant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durant Forum Now

Durant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Durant, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,215,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC