Duranta s Magnolia Festival offers week of family fun -
Visit Durant, the "City of Magnolias", May 26-June 3 for a week of family fun at the 2017 Magnolia Festival of Oklahoma. Festivities include an art show, carnival, vendor booths, entertainment and more at the Choctaw Event Center along with the Durant Rodeo, Magnolia Farmers Market, Magnolia 5K and Durant Rotary Magnolia Bike Tour happening at other sites throughout the community.
