Durant native to Graduate from Oklahoma School for the Blind

Durant native Chandler Caveny will graduate May 24 from the Oklahoma School for the Blind during a commencement ceremony in the OSB auditorium, at 3300 Gibson Street. The OSB 2017 graduating class includes Caveny, Jacob King of Muskogee, Patelin Cogswell of Oklahoma City, Logan Deaton of Oklahoma City, Morningstar Clark of Oklahoma City, Mathiew Noah of Del City, Andrew Wagon of Allen, Seth Wedel of Tulsa and Justin Whitmire of Durant.

