Durant native to Graduate from Oklahoma School for the Blind
Durant native Chandler Caveny will graduate May 24 from the Oklahoma School for the Blind during a commencement ceremony in the OSB auditorium, at 3300 Gibson Street. The OSB 2017 graduating class includes Caveny, Jacob King of Muskogee, Patelin Cogswell of Oklahoma City, Logan Deaton of Oklahoma City, Morningstar Clark of Oklahoma City, Mathiew Noah of Del City, Andrew Wagon of Allen, Seth Wedel of Tulsa and Justin Whitmire of Durant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Income? We’re Looking for Partners
|9 hr
|Looking
|1
|Fortnightly Club holds meeting
|May 11
|Freshly
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|May 7
|Anonymous
|140
|Homewrecker (Nov '16)
|Apr 27
|Im just saying
|17
|Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10)
|Apr 23
|Freshly
|10
|Herb Manning (Jun '12)
|Apr 23
|Freshly
|2
|Wanda Hooper
|Apr 19
|Katha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC