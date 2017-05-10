Durant man injured in crash -
A Durant man was injured Thursday when he drove his pickup into the path of a semi truck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Fifty-eight-year-old Michael Williams was flown to Plano Medical Center where he is being treated for a head injury.
