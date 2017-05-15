Dry announces candidacy for Choctaw Tribal Council -
My name is James Dry and I'm writing to let you know about my candidacy for the District 9 Tribal Council seat. I know this is a tremendous task but it's one that I feel called to undertake and with your help we will achieve this lofty goal.
