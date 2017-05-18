Choctaw Nation Bike Team embarks on journey of remembrance -
Twelve cyclists are retracing portions of the Choctaw Trail of Tears, riding bicycles from Mississippi to Durant, Oklahoma., and they started Friday. The 500-mile journey will take seven days with the Trail of Tears Bicycle team traveling through Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
