Choctaw Nation Bike Team embarks on journey of remembrance -

52 min ago

Twelve cyclists are retracing portions of the Choctaw Trail of Tears, riding bicycles from Mississippi to Durant, Oklahoma., and they started Friday. The 500-mile journey will take seven days with the Trail of Tears Bicycle team traveling through Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

