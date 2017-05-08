Choctaw language brings high school students together -
Choctaw language students turn the Choctaw Event Center in Durant into a dance floor at their year-end meeting April 26. High school students pick up steps quickly as they learn traditional social dancing at the Choctaw language program meeting April 26 at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant. Wearing a traditional Choctaw dress, former state representative Lisa Billy, of Choctaw-Chickasaw descent, is among speakers at the final activity of the Choctaw language high school program in Durant.
