Children find body in Colbert -

Children find body in Colbert -

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Bryan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Steve Nabors says the death is being ruled as suspicious because the body had holes. He says it's not yet known how long the man was dead before his body was discovered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fortnightly Club holds meeting May 11 Freshly 1
Choctaw Casino (Jul '08) May 7 Anonymous 140
Homewrecker Apr 27 Im just saying 17
News Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10) Apr 23 Freshly 10
Herb Manning (Jun '12) Apr 23 Freshly 2
Wanda Hooper Apr 19 Katha 1
Gay counsler Apr '17 Riggs 1
See all Durant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durant Forum Now

Durant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Durant, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC