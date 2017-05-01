Augie Tennis Loses At Regional

Augie Tennis Loses At Regional

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

The Augustana women's tennis team saw its season come to an end Monday afternoon, falling to Southeastern Oklahoma State, 5-0, in Durant, Okla. The Vikings finish the season with a record of 16-6 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Choctaw Casino (Jul '08) Sun Anonymous 140
Homewrecker Apr 27 Im just saying 17
News Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10) Apr 23 Freshly 10
Herb Manning (Jun '12) Apr 23 Freshly 2
Wanda Hooper Apr 19 Katha 1
Gay counsler Apr 14 Riggs 1
Review: Obgyn Associates Of Durant - Christine ... (Feb '09) Apr '17 justsayin 38
See all Durant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durant Forum Now

Durant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Durant, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,888 • Total comments across all topics: 280,887,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC