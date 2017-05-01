Augie Tennis Loses At Regional
The Augustana women's tennis team saw its season come to an end Monday afternoon, falling to Southeastern Oklahoma State, 5-0, in Durant, Okla. The Vikings finish the season with a record of 16-6 .
