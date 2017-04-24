Whata s a town hall meeting all about?
Town hall meetings are a long-standing tradition in the United States. It is reported that some small New England towns still have town hall meetings, in which members of the community gather and ask their candidates and elected officials whatever questions they want and keep after the officials until they give the community a full answer.
