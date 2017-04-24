Three named to education task force

Durant will be well represented on the Task Force on the Future of Higher Education that was recently formed by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education , officials say. The 68-member task force, which was established at the State Regents' March meeting, will conduct a systematic review of higher education in Oklahoma; examine existing initiatives and best practices; and report findings and recommendations on strategies that best support improving quality, access, affordability, and efficiency.

