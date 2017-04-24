Three named to education task force -
Durant will be well represented on the Task Force on the Future of Higher Education that was recently formed by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education , officials say. The 68-member task force, which was established at the State Regents' March meeting, will conduct a systematic review of higher education in Oklahoma; examine existing initiatives and best practices; and report findings and recommendations on strategies that best support improving quality, access, affordability, and efficiency.
