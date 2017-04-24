Southeast Piano Festival held on campus -
The Southeast Piano Festival, held recently on the Southeastern Oklahoma State University campus, was sponsored by Southeastern and the National Federation of Music Clubs. Director Dr. Mary Ann Craige said, "The contest is to encourage and promote interest among all levels of ability among students through age 18, with the highest standard of music achievement."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Freshly
|10
|Herb Manning (Jun '12)
|Sun
|Freshly
|2
|Wanda Hooper
|Apr 19
|Katha
|1
|Gay counsler
|Apr 14
|Riggs
|1
|Review: Obgyn Associates Of Durant - Christine ... (Feb '09)
|Apr 3
|justsayin
|38
|Man charged with molestation (Feb '16)
|Apr 1
|Truth
|5
|Corruption at Choctaw Casino in Hugo Oklahoma
|Mar '17
|Billy Kindrucks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC