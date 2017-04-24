Phillips receives award -
Durant businessman Greg Phillips was awarded the Volunteer of the Year award at the Governor's mansion recently. The honor is for the entire state of Oklahoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Freshly
|10
|Herb Manning (Jun '12)
|Sun
|Freshly
|2
|Wanda Hooper
|Apr 19
|Katha
|1
|Gay counsler
|Apr 14
|Riggs
|1
|Review: Obgyn Associates Of Durant - Christine ... (Feb '09)
|Apr 3
|justsayin
|38
|Man charged with molestation (Feb '16)
|Apr 1
|Truth
|5
|Corruption at Choctaw Casino in Hugo Oklahoma
|Mar '17
|Billy Kindrucks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC