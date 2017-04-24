Great American Cleanup to be held April 22 -
The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce announces the city-wide Keep Durant Clean & Green event in conjunction with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, OG&E Energy Corp. and Keep America Beautiful's Great American Cleanup scheduled for April 22 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at Market Square, located at First and Evergreen in Durant. Businesses, organizations, clubs and individuals are invited to help clean up Durant on April 22 as a part of the Keep Durant Clean & Green initiative.
