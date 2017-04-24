Great American Cleanup to be held Apr...

Great American Cleanup to be held April 22 -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce announces the city-wide Keep Durant Clean & Green event in conjunction with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, OG&E Energy Corp. and Keep America Beautiful's Great American Cleanup scheduled for April 22 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at Market Square, located at First and Evergreen in Durant. Businesses, organizations, clubs and individuals are invited to help clean up Durant on April 22 as a part of the Keep Durant Clean & Green initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10) Sun Freshly 10
Herb Manning (Jun '12) Sun Freshly 2
Wanda Hooper Apr 19 Katha 1
Gay counsler Apr 14 Riggs 1
Review: Obgyn Associates Of Durant - Christine ... (Feb '09) Apr 3 justsayin 38
News Man charged with molestation (Feb '16) Apr 1 Truth 5
Corruption at Choctaw Casino in Hugo Oklahoma Mar '17 Billy Kindrucks 1
See all Durant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durant Forum Now

Durant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Durant, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC