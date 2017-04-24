Fusion Bible Church to have groundbreaking -
The public is invited to the groundbreaking ceremony of Fusion Bible Church at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at 1097 Gerlach Drive south of the high school. "We are extremely excited about the future, said Jim Pena, Fusion Bible pastor.
