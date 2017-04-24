Fortnightly Club holds meeting

Mrs. Randy Sullivan was the hostess for the April 20, 2017 meeting of The Fortnightly Club of Durant. Mrs. Michael Ridgway served as co-hostess and presented the members with a tea plate containing a vegetable spear, mini chicken salad croissants, spinach spread on crackers, nut cups and the sweetness of a colorfully decorated cupcake.

